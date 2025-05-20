Open Menu

CM Meets British High Commissioner, Agrees To Expand Bilateral Ties

May 20, 2025

CM meets British High Commissioner, agrees to expand bilateral ties

British High Commissioner H.E Jane Marriott called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) British High Commissioner H.E Jane Marriott called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday.

A luncheon was also hosted in the honour of outgoing Political Advisor to the British High Commission Zoe Ware on the occasion.

During the meeting, the CM appreciated the United Kingdom’s balanced and constructive role during the recent period of strained Pakistan-India relations. A wide range of topics were discussed, including matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, education, investment, environmental protection, and governance reform.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tribute to Zoe Ware for her diplomatic service and her efforts to strengthen Pakistan-UK relations. She commended Zoe Ware’s professionalism, integrity, and dedication, noting her instrumental role in fostering long-term collaboration between the two nations.

The CM especially acknowledged Zoe Ware’s contributions to global environmental initiatives such as the Earthshot prize, calling her involvement “highly commendable.” She remarked that Zoe Ware will always be remembered as a valued friend of Punjab.

Speaking about High Commissioner Jane Marriott, the CM said, “The Punjab government holds in high regard Jane Marriott’s diplomatic service. Her global experience has helped elevate Pakistan-UK relations to a new level.”

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the UK in education, trade, investment, climate action, and governance. She also highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the two nations, underscored by the presence of over 1.7 million British-Pakistanis, most of whom trace their heritage to Punjab, an enduring testament to the strength of the bilateral relationship.

