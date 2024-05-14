CM orders swift activation of inactive water filtration plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting on Aab-e-Pak Authority,

on Tuesday, decided to entrust the management of all filtration plants to a single authority.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to install new filtration plants on priority basis

in areas with salty water. All resources should be used to provide clean water to the citizens,

she instructed.

The CM sought a comprehensive plan to provide clean drinking water in every area.

Earlier, a report on the status of 5,027 water filtration plants across Punjab was presented in

the meeting.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting.

The chief secretary, aecretaries, chief executive officer Aab-e-Pak Authority and other relevant

officers were also present.