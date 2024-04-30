Open Menu

CM Review Prosecution Recommendations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday chaired a meeting

of the Prosecution Department and discussed various recommendations for the

improvement of prosecution system in the province.

The CM said that the legal quality of FIR should be improved. She directed the

authorities concerned to implement Punjab Integrated Public Prosecutor's System.

Earlier, a "set of skills" was proposed for the professional competence of prosecutors,

besides the proposals to implement Digital System for Setting Prosecutor's Performance

Indicators.

It was briefed that performance score will be checked to determine the

performance of prosecutors. They said,”A transparent grading of the performance

of a prosecutor will be ensured.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid,

Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG, Secretaries, and other officers concerned were also

present.

