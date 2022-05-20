UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM takes notice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from the health secretary about the outbreak of diarrhea and cholera in Lahore and other cities and directed to take effective measures to control the diseases.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he directed that the facilities should be provided to the patients in hospitals and people should also be sensitised about the adoption of precautionary measures to remain safe.

He also directed to maintain ample availability of medicines in the hospitals.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab From

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

26 minutes ago
 Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going t ..

Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going to Europe in Exchange for Arms ..

26 minutes ago
 Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

26 minutes ago
 Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan's happiness with Baha ..

Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan's happiness with Baha'i community

26 minutes ago
 NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Ac ..

NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Accession Natural Outcome of Par ..

34 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on F ..

Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on Finnish, Swedish NATO Bids

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.