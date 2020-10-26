CM takes notice of acid throwing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from Regional Police Officer Faisalabad about acid throwing over two sisters and directed action against the perpetrators.

According to a handout issued here on Mondy, the CM directed to provide the best treatment to the injured sisters while their ailing father was also admitted to a hospital on the direction of the chief minister.