LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police Punjab about the murder of five members of a family at Pattan Minar Road area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The CM has ordered for the arrest of the accused without any delay and promised provision of justice to the heirs. The CM has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.