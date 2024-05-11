Open Menu

CM Wishes For Hockey Team

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CM wishes for hockey team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her best wishes for the national hockey team as after a gap of 13 years, the Green Shirts are ready to play the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, the CM said “In sha Allah, Pakistan will emerge victorious in the final against Japan. The team’s performance captured the nation’s attention, and hopes are high for a triumphant outcome."

Maryam Nawaz Sharif exuded confidence, stating, “My unwavering faith in the team’s abilities reflects the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis who eagerly await the showdown.

" She said that the entire nation stands united in prayers for the team’s success. "Pakistanis are fervently praying for victory. The team carries the hopes and aspirations of the country, and their efforts are appreciated by fans. The players need to demonstrate teamwork. The final is not just about individual brilliance; it’s about collective effort, communication, and strategic play. The players must synchronize their movements, support each other, and capitalize on every opportunity," she added.

