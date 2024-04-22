CMO Visits Different School In Nawabshah
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:34 PM
On the instructions of Director General Monitoring and Evaluation School Education, Zain-ul -Abidin Ansari, Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi Monday visited several schools of UC Marvi, UC Mehrabpur, UC Pir Zakri of Tehsil Skrand
During the visit he checked the attendance of teachers, staff and students and inspected the educational activities going on in the classes and appreciated efforts of the teachers.
On this occasion, Chief Monitoring Officer, Tariq Ali Solangi said that 9 teachers had been absent from their duties for many years while visiting different schools, while more than 5 teachers and other staff were absent, against whom a report for action had been taken by Director General Monitoring.
The evaluation has been sent to the Education Department. He further said that there would be no compromise on the education of the children.
