Open Menu

CMO Visits Different School In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:34 PM

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

On the instructions of Director General Monitoring and Evaluation School Education, Zain-ul -Abidin Ansari, Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi Monday visited several schools of UC Marvi, UC Mehrabpur, UC Pir Zakri of Tehsil Skrand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Director General Monitoring and Evaluation school Education, Zain-ul -Abidin Ansari, Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi Monday visited several schools of UC Marvi, UC Mehrabpur, UC Pir Zakri of Tehsil Skrand.

During the visit he checked the attendance of teachers, staff and students and inspected the educational activities going on in the classes and appreciated efforts of the teachers.

On this occasion, Chief Monitoring Officer, Tariq Ali Solangi said that 9 teachers had been absent from their duties for many years while visiting different schools, while more than 5 teachers and other staff were absent, against whom a report for action had been taken by Director General Monitoring.

The evaluation has been sent to the Education Department. He further said that there would be no compromise on the education of the children.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit Mehrabpur From

Recent Stories

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

2 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

6 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

6 minutes ago
 DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

6 minutes ago
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

6 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

11 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

11 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

11 minutes ago
 SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

11 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan