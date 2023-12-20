Open Menu

CM's Initiative Propels Drug Rehab Center At Data Darbar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting to assess progress on proposed enhancements for Data Darbar Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting to assess progress on proposed enhancements for Data Darbar Hospital.

During the meeting, deliberations took place regarding the proposition to establish a treatment center for individuals grappling with drug addiction within Data Darbar Hospital.

Additionally, the prospect of entrusting the management of Data Darbar Hospital to the Anti-Narcotics Force was under consideration. The management reported that an initial allocation of 50 beds for the drug addiction treatment center in Data Darbar Hospital is underway.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the commitment to delivering optimal medical facilities at Data Darbar Hospital, stating that the objective is to enhance healthcare services for the public. To ensure improved management, Data Darbar Hospital is slated to be handed over to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

In attendance were Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Chairman Planning and Development, Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health, Commissioner Lahore, and other key officials.

