Open Menu

COAS Visits CMH To Inquire After Well-being Of Soldiers, Innocent Civilians Wounded During Marka E Haq Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 10:36 PM

COAS visits CMH to inquire after well-being of soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Marka e Haq operation

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

According a news release, during the visit, the COAS individually met the injured personnel, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare.

“Our civilians’ & soldiers’ valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces,” the COAS stated.

He underscored that no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

COAS noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country’s military history.

Recent Stories

Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launchin ..

Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system i ..

3 minutes ago
 Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed ..

Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces

4 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratu ..

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratulates nation on Pakistan’s b ..

4 minutes ago
 Half a million Palestinians face starvation as Isr ..

Half a million Palestinians face starvation as Israel's Gaza blockade enters 10t ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory

Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory

4 minutes ago
 Minister highlights Balochistan’s development po ..

Minister highlights Balochistan’s development potential with UNOPS country dir ..

41 seconds ago
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits ..

Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Kotli

43 seconds ago
 Aseefa distributes ownership certificates

Aseefa distributes ownership certificates

44 seconds ago
 NA passes bill to establish National Commission fo ..

NA passes bill to establish National Commission for Minority Rights

45 seconds ago
 Kamal visits martyrs' homes in Khoi Ratta

Kamal visits martyrs' homes in Khoi Ratta

47 seconds ago
 Commissioner Kohat ensures transparency in interme ..

Commissioner Kohat ensures transparency in intermediate exams

17 minutes ago
 DC Kohat meets with Boraka elders to address publi ..

DC Kohat meets with Boraka elders to address public grievances

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan