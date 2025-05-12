- Home
- Pakistan
- COAS visits CMH to inquire after well-being of soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Marka e ..
COAS Visits CMH To Inquire After Well-being Of Soldiers, Innocent Civilians Wounded During Marka E Haq Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 10:36 PM
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
According a news release, during the visit, the COAS individually met the injured personnel, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare.
“Our civilians’ & soldiers’ valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces,” the COAS stated.
He underscored that no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
COAS noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country’s military history.
Recent Stories
Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system i ..
Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratulates nation on Pakistan’s b ..
Half a million Palestinians face starvation as Israel's Gaza blockade enters 10t ..
Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory
Minister highlights Balochistan’s development potential with UNOPS country dir ..
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Kotli
Aseefa distributes ownership certificates
NA passes bill to establish National Commission for Minority Rights
Kamal visits martyrs' homes in Khoi Ratta
Commissioner Kohat ensures transparency in intermediate exams
DC Kohat meets with Boraka elders to address public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system in seven districts3 minutes ago
-
Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces4 minutes ago
-
FBR registers nearly 2.4 mln new taxpayers, NA informed4 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratulates nation on Pakistan’s brilliant victory in ..4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory4 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Kotli43 seconds ago
-
Aseefa distributes ownership certificates44 seconds ago
-
NA passes bill to establish National Commission for Minority Rights45 seconds ago
-
Kamal visits martyrs' homes in Khoi Ratta47 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat ensures transparency in intermediate exams17 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat meets with Boraka elders to address public grievances17 minutes ago
-
COAS visits CMH to inquire after well-being of soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Marka e ..17 minutes ago