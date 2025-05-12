Open Menu

DC Kohat Meets With Boraka Elders To Address Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 10:36 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Promoting the public relations campaign under the public agenda of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali held a special meeting with a representative delegation consisting of elders of Boraka, a suburb of Kohat district.

According to DC office, the purpose of the meeting was to gain awareness about the basic problems faced by the people of Boraka area and to ensure practical steps at the government level for their immediate solution.

The delegation apprised the DC in detail about important problems such as severe shortage of electricity and water, prolonged load shedding, and the dilapidated condition of the local government school.

The elders said that the people of Boraka area are deprived of basic facilities, due to which daily life is being affected and the education system of children is also being badly affected.

The DC listened to the problems of the delegation very carefully and assured to issue instructions to the relevant departments for their immediate and permanent solution.

He said that timely resolution of public issues is the top priority of the district administration and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is pursuing the agenda of public welfare.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the assurances given by the Deputy Commissioner and appreciated his public service, sincerity and understanding of the problem.

