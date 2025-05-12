Open Menu

1619 Arrested Over Illicit Weapons, Aerial Firing In 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:27 PM

The police claimed to have arrested 1619 people on charge of holding illicit weapons and resorting to aerial firing in various parts of Faisalabad during four months of 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 1619 people on charge of holding illicit weapons and resorting to aerial firing in various parts of Faisalabad during four months of 2025.

Police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Monday that the police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar have launched a vigorous campaign for arrest of the law violators.

During this drive, the police nabbed 285 people on charge of aerial and jubilant firing during January, February, March and April 2025.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 1434 illicit weapon holders during this period and recovered 1201 pistols, 43 Kalashnikovs, 73 rifles, 44 guns, 65 repeaters, 7 revolvers, 5 carbines and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession, he added.

