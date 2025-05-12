Journalist community observes Tashakur, express gratitude for Pak army

Journalist community of Faisalabad has observed Tashakur and expressed solidarity and gratitude to Pak armed forces over success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Journalist community of Faisalabad has observed Tashakur and expressed solidarity and gratitude to Pak armed forces over success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Director Public Relations Faisalabad Maqbool Malik accompanied by former Deputy Director PR Subhan Ali visited the Faisalabad Press Club to personally acknowledge and appreciate the local media's responsible and patriotic reporting throughout the operation.

Maqbool Malik also distributed sweets among journalists and raised chants in support of the Pak Army for celebrating the victory of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that success of Pak army operation has instilled renewed confidence in the Pakistani nation particularly among the youth. “India’s historic defeat has boosted morale of the nation and this victory has united the people under the flag of patriotism and resolve”, he added.

He said that spirit of national unity demonstrated in recent days proves that Pakistanis with their armed forces can overcome any challenge with collective strength and courage.

He praised the media’s role in maintaining public morale and promoting a balanced and truthful narrative during a sensitive period.

President Press Club Shahid Ali said that the journalistic community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pak armed forces and the government especially during challenging times.

He assured that the tradition of responsible and fact-based journalism would continue to strengthen the nation’s resilience and awareness.

Later, special prayers were also offered for security, stability and prosperity of Pakistan and its armed forces.