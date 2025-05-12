Journalist Community Observes Tashakur, Express Gratitude For Pak Army
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 09:45 PM
Journalist community of Faisalabad has observed Tashakur and expressed solidarity and gratitude to Pak armed forces over success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Journalist community of Faisalabad has observed Tashakur and expressed solidarity and gratitude to Pak armed forces over success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
Director Public Relations Faisalabad Maqbool Malik accompanied by former Deputy Director PR Subhan Ali visited the Faisalabad Press Club to personally acknowledge and appreciate the local media's responsible and patriotic reporting throughout the operation.
Maqbool Malik also distributed sweets among journalists and raised chants in support of the Pak Army for celebrating the victory of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that success of Pak army operation has instilled renewed confidence in the Pakistani nation particularly among the youth. “India’s historic defeat has boosted morale of the nation and this victory has united the people under the flag of patriotism and resolve”, he added.
He said that spirit of national unity demonstrated in recent days proves that Pakistanis with their armed forces can overcome any challenge with collective strength and courage.
He praised the media’s role in maintaining public morale and promoting a balanced and truthful narrative during a sensitive period.
President Press Club Shahid Ali said that the journalistic community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pak armed forces and the government especially during challenging times.
He assured that the tradition of responsible and fact-based journalism would continue to strengthen the nation’s resilience and awareness.
Later, special prayers were also offered for security, stability and prosperity of Pakistan and its armed forces.
Recent Stories
Journalist community observes Tashakur, express gratitude for Pak army
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry visit residence of ..
Victorious Pakistan names 19-day military conflict with India ‘Marka-e-Haq’
Traders in Jaranwala organize victory rally
Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of DG Khan, Rajanpur
1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing in 4 months
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally
Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives including child
May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength: IG Rizvi
SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting
10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested
CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalist community observes Tashakur, express gratitude for Pak army2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry visit residence of martyred SSG Command ..13 minutes ago
-
Victorious Pakistan names 19-day military conflict with India ‘Marka-e-Haq’13 minutes ago
-
Traders in Jaranwala organize victory rally13 minutes ago
-
Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of DG Khan, Rajanpur20 minutes ago
-
1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing in 4 months20 minutes ago
-
Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives including child16 minutes ago
-
May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength: IG Rizvi16 minutes ago
-
SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting16 minutes ago
-
10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested16 minutes ago
-
Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly on great success of Pak Armed Forces29 minutes ago
-
COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos56 minutes ago