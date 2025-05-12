Traders in Jaranwala organize victory rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Ittehad Jaranwala has organized a "Fatah Mubeen" rally here on Monday to honor the bravery and success of the Pak armed forces during the Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Ittehad Jaranwala has organized a "Fatah Mubeen" rally here on Monday to honor the bravery and success of the Pak armed forces during the Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The people belonging to all walks of life including traders and community leaders participated in the rally enthusiastically for a powerful display of national pride and solidarity.

President Jaranwala Traders Union Sheikh Abdul Ghaffar led the rally and paid tribute to the valiant soldiers of Pakistan.

Other speakers including religious scholars, community representatives and legal professionals highlighted the unmatched valor of Pakistan’s troops and said, "We salute the martyrs whose sacred blood will never go in vain.

"

They also expressed gratitude for courage and historic victory of the Pak armed forces.

SP Zia-ul-Haq, Dr. Mufti Muhammad Younus Rizvi, Ameer Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Maulana Asghar Noori and President Tehsil Bar Association Irfan Afzal and others were also present on the occasion.

The rally concluded with special prayers for national unity, peace, and strength of Pak armed forces.