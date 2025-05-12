- Home
Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry Visit Residence Of Martyred SSG Commando
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 09:33 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt have visited the residence of martyred SSG Commando Abdur Rehman in Chak No.540-GB Tandlianwala
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt have visited the residence of martyred SSG Commando Abdur Rehman in Chak No.540-GB Tandlianwala.
They vowed full support for the family of martyred commando and said that the government is committed for long-term welfare including upbringing of children of the martyrs.
Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry said that children of the martyrs would not be left alone under any circumstances.
"The Pak armed forces have avenged their martyrs by delivering a powerful and effective response to India and we are here to reassure their families that the entire nation stands behind them", he added.
Sohail Shaukat Butt shared a special message from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and said that provincial government would extent unwavering support for the families affected by Indian aggression.
Meanwhile, the ministers also visited the residence of civilian Khalid Mehmood resident of Chak No.225-GB Sammundri who embraced martyrdom in Mureedke attack.
The ministers announced that Chak No.225-GB would be transformed as a model village in addition to full support for the family of martyred citizen.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan, Brigadier Iftikhar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, MNA Ali Gohar Baloch, MPAs Rao Kashif Raheem and Arif Gill, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar were also present on the occasion.
