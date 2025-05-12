Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organized a Tashakur Rally to express gratitude to Pak armed forces for their successful response against Indian aggression

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organized a Tashakur Rally to express gratitude to Pak armed forces for their successful response against Indian aggression.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen led the rally in which faculty members, students and administrative staff of the university participated in a large number.

The participants were carrying national flags and placards inscribed with the slogans of unity and unwavering support for Pakistan and its armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kanwal Ameen praised the government, armed forces and people of Pakistan for safeguarding the national sovereignty with remarkable courage and determination.

She stressed the need of collective support of entire country for its defenders and said it was imperative for giving a strong message to the enemy for foiling its nefarious designs.

Later, special prayer was also offered for peace, prosperity and strength of Pakistan and its armed forces.