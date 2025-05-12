Open Menu

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Holds Tashakur Rally

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 09:27 PM

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organized a Tashakur Rally to express gratitude to Pak armed forces for their successful response against Indian aggression

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has organized a Tashakur Rally to express gratitude to Pak armed forces for their successful response against Indian aggression.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen led the rally in which faculty members, students and administrative staff of the university participated in a large number.

The participants were carrying national flags and placards inscribed with the slogans of unity and unwavering support for Pakistan and its armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kanwal Ameen praised the government, armed forces and people of Pakistan for safeguarding the national sovereignty with remarkable courage and determination.

She stressed the need of collective support of entire country for its defenders and said it was imperative for giving a strong message to the enemy for foiling its nefarious designs.

Later, special prayer was also offered for peace, prosperity and strength of Pakistan and its armed forces.

Recent Stories

Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of ..

Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of DG Khan, Rajanpur

4 minutes ago
 1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing ..

1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing in 4 months

4 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC ..

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally

4 minutes ago
 Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives incl ..

Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives including child

1 minute ago
 May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength ..

May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength: IG Rizvi

1 minute ago
 SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting

SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting

1 minute ago
10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested

10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested

1 minute ago
 CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 ..

CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties

1 minute ago
 Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

14 minutes ago
 Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in in ..

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

14 minutes ago
 COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians w ..

COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..

41 minutes ago
 Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hos ..

Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Education