Commissioner Kohat Ensures Transparency In Intermediate Exams
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 10:36 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah inspected two intermediate examination centers at FG College Kohat, reviewing facilities, monitoring systems, and staff performance.
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah inspected two intermediate examination centers at FG College Kohat, reviewing facilities, monitoring systems, and staff performance.
He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and issued instructions for further improvement, reported by APP correspondent.
He emphasized the importance of a transparent and fair examination system for improving education quality, warning that negligence will not be tolerated.
The inspection was conducted in line with instructions from the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the government's focus on monitoring educational activities, he added.
The Commissioner reviewed facilities provided to students, ensuring a conducive environment for the exams.
The Commissioner's visit underscored the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and promoting quality education in the region.
APP/azq/378
