MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan was established with untiring efforts of our forefathers who had rendered unparallel sacrifices to achieve a separate homeland, Talking to APP Air University Multan Campus (AUMC) Director, Dr Ghulam Ali said that each one of us should work to put country on path of progress and prosperity.

He informed that we were celebrating 73rd Independence Day which demanded us collective responsibility to make Pakistan a stronger country.

Dr Ali informed that we should keep on working for betterment of the country.