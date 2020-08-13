UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Stressed For Country's Development

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:47 PM

Collective efforts stressed for country's development

Pakistan was established with untiring efforts of our forefathers who had rendered unparallel sacrifices to achieve a separate homeland, Talking to APP Air University Multan Campus (AUMC) Director, Dr Ghulam Ali said that each one of us should work to put country on path of progress and prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan was established with untiring efforts of our forefathers who had rendered unparallel sacrifices to achieve a separate homeland, Talking to APP Air University Multan Campus (AUMC) Director, Dr Ghulam Ali said that each one of us should work to put country on path of progress and prosperity.

He informed that we were celebrating 73rd Independence Day which demanded us collective responsibility to make Pakistan a stronger country.

Dr Ali informed that we should keep on working for betterment of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Progress Independence Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

14 minutes ago

UVAS scientists, Indonesian delegation discuss COV ..

17 minutes ago

FA Cup replays scrapped for next season

30 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs automation, digitization to ..

31 seconds ago

Turkmenistan Continues To Provide Humanitarian Sup ..

19 minutes ago

Talks Were Held Between The Minister Of Foreign Af ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.