Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs of APS Peshawar attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 09:47 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A commemorative ceremony was held on Friday at Keçiören, Ankara to pay homage to the schoolchildren and staff martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Army Public school (APS) Peshawar in 2014.

Pakistan's Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid, Keçiören Municipality Mayor Turgut Altinok, and officials from Justice and Development Party (AKP), Keçiören Municipality and Pakistan Embassy attended the event.

Reaffirming strong solidarity of Turkiye with Pakistan, Mayor of Keçiören Turgut Altinok condemned the APS terrorist attack and stated that the people of Turkiye would continue to stand by their Pakistani brothers in all aspects of life, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

The mayor reiterated Turkish support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

While expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Turkish brethren for solidarity and keeping the memory of precious lives lost to terrorism alive, Ambassador Junaid stated that the 144 trees reflected the strong resolve of 300 million people of Pakistan and Turkiye to fight terrorism, as both countries had faced innumerable losses at the hands of terrorism.

Referring to the recent verdict of Indian Supreme Court on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the ambassador stated that the judgement was manifestation of yet another form of terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute, he added.

The ambassador said that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir was to be made in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people. There was no supremacy of Indian constitution and courts over the UN resolutions, he added.

He thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his principled stance on Kashmir and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate Kashmiri cause of self-determination.

Later, the ambassador along with Mayor Kecioren and other dignitaries laid a wreath at the memorial of the APS martyrs. The trees were planted in the memory of martyred children by the Kecioren Muncipality and Youth Wing members of Justice and Development Party (AKP) in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in January 2015.

More Stories From Pakistan