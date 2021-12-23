Commissioner chairs Divisional Sports coordination Committee meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of Divisional Sports Coordination Committee chaired by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah resolved that the Third Shaheed Benazirabad Divisional Sports Festival for students of schools and colleges would be organized from January 25 to January 27, 2022

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of Divisional Sports Coordination Committee chaired by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah resolved that the Third Shaheed Benazirabad Divisional Sports Festival for students of schools and colleges would be organized from January 25 to January 27, 2022.

District Shaheed Benazirabad would be host of the festival. Meeting opted that tehsil level sports competitions at schools of all the three districts of Division Shaheed Benazirabad would be held from January 10 to January 16, 2022 while at district level the Sports competitions would be conducted from January 17 to January 23, 2022. It said that the winning teams in these competitions would represent their respective districts in the Divisional Sports Festival.

Addressing the meeting, Divisional Sports Committee Chairman and Commissioner SBA Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that in order to promote sports and healthy activities among youth, the Sindh Government has formed Sports Committees at division and district level.

He said that apart from conducting cricket, hockey, badminton, 100-meter race competitions at high school and college level in all the three districts, sports activities would also be promoted at Primary School level. He said that successful teams at taluka and district level would participate at divisional level to encourage young sportsmen so that they could prove their capabilities in sports at provincial and national level.

Instructing the Regional Directors of schools and colleges to ensure holding of sports competitions during scheduled dates after the winter holidays in schools and colleges and submit instruction-based plans to the Deputy Commissioner Office.

Directing Deputy Commissioners and related officials of three districts, the Commissioner said that he would personally monitor the sports competitions. He directed deputy commissioners and officials of the education department to form a plan for holding of sports competitions at district and level and submit the same with the commissioner office. The meeting was attended by Dc Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Brig (r) Muhammad Amin, Principal CadetCollege Jam Nawaz Ali Capt Zeeshan Ali Goraho, Regional Director Colleges Shahida Taj ABro, Director Secondary Education SBA Shamsuddin Dal, Director Primary Education Nadir Hussain Soomro, SecretaryRegional Olympic Association Syed Hassan Askari, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, District Education Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Districts and related officials.