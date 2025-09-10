Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH,10th September, 2025 (WAM) – Two panel discussions at the 14th International Government Communication (IGCF) forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), discussed "Artificial Intelligence and its Applications in Law" and "Leveraging Digital Media to Increase Cyber-resilience."

The sessions focused on how AI can be employed across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and urban planning, among others, and guide policies based on accurate data analysis.

As part of the first panel, Emirati lawyer and legal advisor Dr. Abdullah Al Nasser highlighted the radical transformations brought about by AI in legal practice, emphasising that dealing with it is no longer a luxury but rather an indispensable necessity.

He said, “The essence of the matter is not the fear that AI will replace humans, but rather how to harness it to serve the profession. AI is a tool. The responsibility lies with the human who uses it. The technology cannot yet be held directly accountable.”

He emphasised that the most significant legal challenge lies in the absence of clear legislation regulating responsibilities.

For his part, Ali Al Ghaithi, Data Scientist & AI Engineer, presented a practical vision for the proper use of the technology through what he called "prompt engineering." He explained that the quality of AI output depends on the precision of the prompt and the clarification of elements, such as identity and role, purpose and constraints, temporal and spatial context, and desired motives and criteria.

He shared: “The more specific and clear the request, the more accurate and appropriate the model's response will be.”

In the second panel discussion, titled "Leveraging Digital Media to Increase Cyber-resilience," Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi, lawyer and Chairman of the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal, addressed the challenges posed by digital transformations to the security of individuals and institutions. He emphasised that the extensive use of digital technologies, despite the opportunities it offers, also represents the widest possible gateway to hacking attempts and cyberattacks.

He noted: "It is the extensive use that opens the door wide open to cyberattacks, hence the urgent need for cybersecurity."

Al Shamsi explained that the role of digital media is not limited to conveying information, but instead it should be transformed into a first line of defence against threats by disseminating ongoing awareness messages, exposing attempts at deception, and promoting a culture of self- and institutional protection.

He concluded: "We must understand all these digital transformations, not to fear them, but to transform them into tools of protection and prevention. If properly utilised, media can be a protective shield that protects society from vulnerability to cyber attacks.”

