Commissioner Directs ACs To Prepare Plan For Removing Soft Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder shah has directed concerned assistant commissioners to prepare a thorough plan along with HMC, TMCs teams, police and other line departments to remove soft encroachment from the city.
He was presiding a meeting with Mayor Hyderabad Mohammad Kashif Shoro about the removal of soft encroachment, further progress in building of Autobahn road, Abdul Sattar Edhi road and shaheed Benazir Bridge.
He further said that anti encroachment drives should be started from important roads, bazaars and market places.
He directed executive engineer local government that arrange a joint meeting with NTDC to remove high transmission line from autobahn road so that road could be widened, while mark the 104 houses which are coming in the way of construction of Abdul sattar Edhi Road and make arrangements to release the funds to compensate those house owners.
On the occasion, Mayor Kashif Shoro said that twenty five sites are identified where encroachment should be removed.
He said that encroachment has been removed from time to time but we need proper enforcement of law to avoid such situations repeatedly.
He said that Bachat Bazaar will be installed with the cooperation of chambers of commerce and traders at Shaheed Milat Park Latif Abad.
Meeting is attended by local government chairmen of Latifabad, Qasimabad, Hussianabad, Sachal Sarmast, Tando Fazal, Neronkot, Mian Sarfraz towns, XEN local government, Assistant Commissioners and others .
