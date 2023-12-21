Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Ensure Supply Of Fertilizers At Govt Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the supply of fertilizers at government rates in Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the supply of fertilizers at government rates in Rawalpindi division.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta presided over the meeting of the Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee and Divisional Agriculture Task Force.

Crop Reporting Service Divisional Director Chaudhry Mohammad Jafar, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Sadia Bano, Deputy Director Attock Shakeel Ahmed besides progressive farmers and representatives of fertilizer dealers from across the division participated in the meeting.

Solid steps should be taken to promote the cultivation of oilseeds, especially groundnuts and olives, and their products in the Potohar region, the commissioner added.

Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) of all the districts of the division should ensure the elimination of fake and substandard fertilizers business, he said adding, that strict action by the law should be taken against those dealing in fake fertilizers and their business should be completely banned.

Exhibitions should be organized for the promotion of olive and groundnut production and their products in the division, he instructed.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said all possible steps would be taken for the timely completion of the irrigation projects.

This year, the target area of wheat cultivation in Rawalpindi division was over 1.5 million acres while it was cultivated on over 1.6 acres, Director Agriculture Syed Shahid Bukhari informed the meeting.

Since July 1, this year 231 samples of fertilizers were obtained, out of which five proved to be fake.

FIRs were lodged against those dealing in fake fertilizers, he added.

