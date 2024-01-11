Commissioner directs authorities to swiftly complete Safe City Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited the Safe City Project site and reviewed the construction work of the project which would be inaugurated on January 30.

Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, SE Building, Project Director FWO and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

90 percent brickwork, and 85 percent plastering of the basement, ground and first floor of the building had been completed, the Commissioner said.

After completing the construction work of the building on January 13, it would be handed over to FWO to complete the project, he added.

January 30 is the deadline for making the Safe City Project Rawalpindi functional in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

All-out efforts were being made to complete the work within the stipulated time frame, he said.

In the first phase of the project, cameras would be installed at various sites, major intersections, main mosques, churches, commercial points, Muharram procession routes, petrol pumps and other places, the Commissioner added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the Safe City Project would help improve law and order in the city and enhance the sense of security among the citizens.

The digital intelligence would be established in Rawalpindi city through this project, he added.

The project would not only help control crime and maintain law and order situation but also regulate traffic on city roads, the Commissioner informed.