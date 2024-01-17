Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay surprise visits to markets, control prices of daily use items and take strict action against profiteers besides sealing their shops and imposing fines to provide relief to poor people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay surprise visits to markets, control prices of daily use items and take strict action against profiteers besides sealing their shops and imposing fines to provide relief to poor people.

He issued such directives while chairing a meeting to control prices of daily use items and ensure the sale of commodities at government fixed prices.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Sanaullah Rindd and other officers while other Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

The commissioner warned that no trader would be allowed to plunder poor people through artificial price hikes and strict action would be taken against profiteers for this checking of lists of daily use items displayed in shops should be ensured daily in the district and raids to be conducted in markets.

The commissioner also instructed all DCs to visit at least five health centres and Schools in their jurisdiction and review the availability of facilities being provided in the centres and highlight laxity.

He also reviews construction work carried out by the Public Health Engineering department.

Deputy Commissioners giving a briefing to the meeting said that from 17 November 2023 to 15 January 2024 as many as 925 cases of profiteering were reported and fines worth Rs 23,49399 were recovered from profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi apprised the meeting District price control committee registered 34 cases of overpricing on which 164000 fine was imposed, similarly 80 complaints of profiteering were registered in Jamshoro

where 10,9000 Rs were collected.DC Dadu informed that about Rs 285000 were collected in the district on 13 reported cases.

DC Matiari informed that Rs.32400 was collected on 149 reported cases. DC TandoAllahyar informed that as many as 189 cases were registered in the district on which Rs 165200 were recovered.

Similarly 83 cases were registered in Badin and Rs,979300 were collected as a fine, in Thatta Rs.344200 . In Tando Muhammad Khan 83 cases were registered and Rs. 83199 were collected while in Sujawal an amount worth Rs

87200 was imposed on different profiteers.

The Commissioner expressed his pleasure and Directed Deputy Commissioners to update their data on their portal and also submit their progress report in his office on daily basis.

APP/nsm