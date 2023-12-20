Commissioner directs irrigation department to communicate canal closure schedule with DCs

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has directed the officers of the Irrigation Department to communicate their schedule with the concerned Deputy Commissioners regarding the annual closure of canals so that drinking water can be stored for the public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has directed the officers of the Irrigation Department to communicate their schedule with the concerned Deputy Commissioners regarding the annual closure of canals so that drinking water can be stored for the public.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for water supply during the closure of canals in his office.

The commissioner urged WASA officials to ensure the supply of water during the annual closure of canals for repair and desilting work to deal with the shortage of drinking water,

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Matari Lal Dino Mangi, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Haji Khan Jamali, WASA, SIDA, Irrigation departments' engineers and other officers concerned attended the meeting while the Deputy Commissioners of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

Speaking in the meeting, Commissioner Hyderabad said that the de-silting of canals and regulators is necessary to strengthen the irrigation system not only to ensure the supply of water to the tail-end areas but also to deal with flood situations.

Briefing the gathering, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Haji Khan Jamali said that the Irrigation Department is working on the improvement of the Irrigation System so that the farmers can be benefited from cultivation and the shortage of clean drinking water can also be ended.

In this regard, the Karo Ghunghro drain is being restored to stop the sewage flowing into the freshwater canals as after its completion the sewage water would be drained out directly into the sea.

He informed that after the removal of encroachments from both sides of Wadhu Wah, a road would be constructed under the ADP scheme which has been approved by the Government of Sindh adding that after completion of this scheme, the fresh water would be supplied to Rani Bagh, Niaz Stadium and public school Hyderabad.

He assured that in the annual closure of canals from December 25 to January 10, 2024, close coordination with WASA would be ensured for the supply of drinking water to the people during the closure.

In the meeting, all DCs briefed the commissioner about the water storage in their concerned districts during closure.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner presiding over a meeting in his office about the Divisional Task Force for Polio said that after positive environmental samples in Hyderabad, the health department and the polio teams need to take more effective measures. The commissioner said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts should improve the coverage and bring the refusal cases to zero.

Besides Deputy Commissioners of the division, DHO Hyderabad Dr Lala Jafar and health department officers attended the meeting.