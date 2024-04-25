Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner for better traffic management

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chattha Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on traffic management.

The meeting reviewed the development projects of the Highways Department.

The commissioner directed to take measures to widen the city's busy intersections and improve the ice roads around them to reduce traffic problems.

Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Afttab Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Adeel Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Director Development Muhammad Khalid Iqbal, Deputy Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Afzal Baig, Deputy Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Musa Ashar Khan Tareen, DSP Traffic and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed the administrative officers to take far-reaching measures to resolve traffic problems in the city and keep traffic flowing on the roads.

He also directed that to formulate a traffic management policy in that regard, using available resources.

He directed to further widen and beautify the city's various intersections and green belts.

