Commissioner inspects digital Girdawari process in different areas of division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has inspected digital Girdawari (crop inspection) process in different areas of the Rawalpindi division.

According to a spokesman, the Commissioner inspected digital Girdawari in different areas of the division including Katarian, Thalian in Rawalpindi, Marat in Fatehjang, Mari in Chakwal and Toba in Jhelum.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts and revenue staff were also present.

Appreciating the performance of the DCs he directed them to accelerate the process of Girdawari and complete the task within given time frame.

The digital Girdawari process was launched to correct the land revenue record.

Besides, the procedure would also help check the real position of rural land, crops and structures in villages and avoid land grabbing cases.

According to a senior official of the district administration, the digital Girdawari was being carried out for the first time in the province.

He said the digital Girdawari of most of the villages in Rawalpindi district had been completed.

He said during the Girdawari survey of the rural areas, the land revenue officials check the status of land, its crop production and how many tube wells had been installed.

The survey also determines whether the land was used for commercial purposes.

He said in the absence of digital record, people had to face problems, specially during the distribution of land among legal heirs after the death of the owner, with the Patwari playing a crucial role.

A regular mobile application had also been launched for digital Girdawari, which had been started on the direction of the board of Revenue, he added.

He said digital Girdawari would eliminate corruption from the land revenue department and transparency would come in the registration and implementation of records of the land revenue department.

Under the new system, pictures were being taken on the spot, he said adding, with this move, tampering with records would become practically impossible.

He said most of the work in Rawalpindi district had been completed.

The district gazetteer was also being published to collect updated and concise information of all tehsils, he said and informed that mobile centres had been established for the provision of revenue services to the people of far-flung areas on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

After completing the survey, special revenue court case management system would provide speedy justice, he said.