Commissioner Inspects Mother-child Hospital, Other Projects:

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner inspects mother-child hospital, other projects:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood inspected the under-construction 200-bed 'Mother Child Hospital' and other ongoing development projects in the district.

A handout issued here said that the commissioner, along with Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chatha had inspected the under-construction development projects including hospital, PAF to Ahmad Khan Road, Tarri Khel Left Irrigation Scheme and academic block of University of Mianwali.

Afterward, chairing a meeting of the coordination committee at DC office, the commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over slow speed of work and directed the project director for gearing up speed and ensuring quality of work. Those attending the meeting included MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Provincial Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan, MPA Abdul Rehman Khan Babbli, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi and other officers.

The commissioner directed the district administration for ensuring regular monitoring of the ongoing development mega projects in the district, adding that no compromise would be done on the standard, quality of material and work.

The deputy commissioner told the meeting that under ADP 2019-20, funds for 70 ongoing and 85 new development schemes in different sectors were in progress.

Deputy Director Development Irfan Anjum briefed the commissioner about the ongoing development schemes including PM's Package Phase-I, Phase-II, CDP Phase-I and Phase-II and the financial process as well.

The commissioner directed the XEN Construction FESCO for immediate completion of the electricity works.

