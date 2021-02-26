UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Mardan Distributes Wheel Chairs Among Persons With Disabilities

Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner Mardan distributes wheel chairs among persons with disabilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan on Friday distributed wheel chairs among persons with disabilities and polio affected children.

The district administration with assistance of district emergency operation centre and local NGOs arranged the function in Mardan where wheel chairs were distributed among persons with disabilities and children affected by polio.

The Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan said that polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was the best possible option to protect children from disease.

While appreciating the NGOs cooperation in donation of wheel chairs, he said such like assistance was a continued charity as it helps provide the much needed help to special persons.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif said polio make children crippled for entire life and urged parents to vaccinate their kids by saving their life.

More Stories From Pakistan

