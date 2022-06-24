Commissioner orders officials to expedite recovery of govt dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Amir Khattak, directed officials to expedite recovery of government dues and achieve recovery targets.

He also ordered to take steps for clearance of property transfer and stamp duty dues.

Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak expressed these views while presiding over revenue review meeting of the division here on Friday.

Amir Khattak ordered to speed up anti-encroachment operation and retrieved government lands. The revenue officials were asked to upload data at land record centres by doing all mouzas online.

He directed DCs and ACs to establish courts regularly to resolve cases and clarified to dispose off cases within stipulated time frame so that truth and justice may prevail.

Commissioner further said that it was the duty of the officers to run the revenue affairs in the best possible manner.

Board of Revenue has set up a special monitoring system for government recovery and ordered to block the properties of agricultural income tax defaulters and served notices on the Names and property records of defaulters.

Giving briefing on the revenue performance, Deputy Commissioners across the division said that pending cases in the revenue courts were being resolved and revenue officers are providing relief on the spot through open courts.

2230 out of 2442 mouzas of the division have been made online and working has been started to make rest of 212 mouzas online.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Land Record Officers were present.