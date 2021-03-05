Commissioner PESSI announces to include business community in the advisory council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider on Friday announced that representatives of the business community would be included in the PESSI advisory council for policy-making and measures for the welfare and registration of workers.

He said this during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

The Commissioner briefed the RCCI office bearers that a help desk would be set up at RCCI for the convenience of the members while an amnesty scheme was also being introduced for factory owners who will be given a 50 percent discount.

Syed Bilal said that no inspectors would carry out a raid on any factory in the future, adding self-assessment and registration would be inspected once in five years.

He said that the death grant has been increased to Rs 600,000 for the worker's family while workers would receive the marriage grant up to RS 300,000.

Bilal informed that scholarships would be deposited directly into the worker's account.

The Commissioner appreciated the rainwater harvesting and recharge system installed by the Rawalpindi Chamber and also agreed to replicate the same at the PESSI building in Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, the President of the Chamber Nasir Mirza welcomed the announcement of the amnesty scheme and said that the chamber would extend all possible support to the awareness campaign in this regard.

He asked the commissioner to include the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology in the panel of PESSI.