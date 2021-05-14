UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness Work In City Areas

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Commissioner reviews cleanliness work in city areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman on Friday visited different areas of the provincial capital and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to official sources, he also encouraged the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff working in field to ensure cleanliness in the metropolis.

Muhammad Usman said that maintaining proper cleanliness in Lahore was the top priority and all possible support was being extended to the company in this regard.

He further said that cleanliness situation in Lahore was not satisfactory, however, this target would be achieved with hard work.

He directed that cleanliness work in the city be completed by 7:00 am and this was a target.

The Commissioner said that action should be taken on burning of garbage, adding that number of garbage containers had also been increased.

He said, "LWMC is taking solid measures for proper cleaning of Lahore and hard work of workers will pay off."It is pertinent to mention here that sweets were also distributed among the workers busy in field for cleanliness work.

