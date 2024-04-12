Commissioner, RPO Visit Adyala, SOS Village To Spend Eid With Prisoners, Patients
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited Adyala Jail and SOS Village, to spend Eid ul Fitr with prisoners and patients.
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema was also among the visiting dignitaries.
According to details, the commissioner distributed gifts to children under 15 years of age in Adyala Jail.
He inspected the hospital established in the jail and met the patients.
Commissioner Aamir Khattak instructed the management of the hospital and review efforts for the treatment of patients. He directed the jail administration for arrangement of special foods for the prisoners during the Eid days.
The commissioner and RPO expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the prisoners in Adiala Jail.
They also visited the SOS Village and spent time with the children.
They cut the Eid cake and distributed gifts among the children.
Later, the Commissioner visited the Child Protection Bureau. He mingled with the children and exchanged views with them. The commissioner on the occasion said that the children in the Child Protection Bureau deserve special attention.
He instructed the administration to arrange a visit to the amusement park and organize a pizza party for them.
He said that children are very sensitive and there should be no shortage of anything.
The commissioner also visited the Holy Family Hospital, met with the patients and distributed Eid sweets among the doctors and paramedical staff. He appreciated the medical staff of the hospital for their services rendered during Eid holidays.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema said that special measures were taken for children in SOS Village and Child Protection Bureau on the happy occasion of Eid.
