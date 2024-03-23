Commissioner Rukhshan Division Raises National Flag In Kharan
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rukhshan Division Shah Irfan Gharshin hoisted the national flag at the Commissioner's office in Kharan on Saturday to commemorate Pakistan Day.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro, Wing Commander Kharan Rifles Colonel Khurram Shahzad, SP Kharan Abdul Aziz Jakhrani and other government officials were present.
Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner of Rukhshan Division Shah Irfan Ahmad Ghorshin said, "we are breathing in the air of freedom today, all thanks to the passing of the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940".
At the end of the flag hoisting ceremony, Commissioner Rukhshan Division Shah Irfan Gharshin, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro, FC Wing Commander Kharan Colonel Khurram Shahzad, SP Kharan Abdul Aziz Jakhrani planted saplings in the garden of the commissioner's office.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Forest Office seizes illegally cut timber in raids, warns of strict action10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi holds flag-hoisting ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Spring floral extravaganza blossoms at Jilani Park (Racecourse)10 minutes ago
-
Hamza Nasir emphasizes unity on Pakistan Day20 minutes ago
-
Shahida Perven appointed as convener of FPCCI women regional standing committee on women empowerment20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of anti-encroachments, cleanliness drive launched in Quetta30 minutes ago
-
Parliament-to-Parliament contacts vital for regional prosperity: NA Speaker30 minutes ago
-
57 drug peddlers held30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day; a bright chapter of freedom movement: Mohsin Naqvi30 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string35 minutes ago
-
Nationalist party workers join national mainstream on Pakistan Day40 minutes ago
-
Arora emphasizes renewed commitment on Pakistan Day1 hour ago