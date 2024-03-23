Open Menu

Commissioner Rukhshan Division Raises National Flag In Kharan

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner Rukhshan Division raises national flag in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rukhshan Division Shah Irfan Gharshin hoisted the national flag at the Commissioner's office in Kharan on Saturday to commemorate Pakistan Day.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro, Wing Commander Kharan Rifles Colonel Khurram Shahzad, SP Kharan Abdul Aziz Jakhrani and other government officials were present.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner of Rukhshan Division Shah Irfan Ahmad Ghorshin said, "we are breathing in the air of freedom today, all thanks to the passing of the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940".

At the end of the flag hoisting ceremony, Commissioner Rukhshan Division Shah Irfan Gharshin, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro, FC Wing Commander Kharan Colonel Khurram Shahzad, SP Kharan Abdul Aziz Jakhrani planted saplings in the garden of the commissioner's office.

