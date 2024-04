GCU to remain closed on May 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday on occasion of “International Labour Day”.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar GCU Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto all teaching faculties and administrative offices will be closed on the day.