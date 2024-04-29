DIG Asks SSPs To Ensure Proper Security For Labour Day Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed the SSPs of all the 9 districts in Hyderabad Police Range to make adequate security arrangements for the upcoming labour day rallies and events.
The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the DIG had directed the SSPs to make contingency plans for the labour day activities.
Dharejo asked the SSPs to set up control rooms in their respective offices to monitor all the activities and ensure security of the participants.
