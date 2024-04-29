Open Menu

60 Buses To Be Shifted On Diesel Under PPP-mode To Provide Travel Facilities: Mayor

Published April 29, 2024

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 60 buses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be shifted on diesel under public-private partnership (PPP-mode) to provide travel facilities to the citizen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 60 buses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be shifted on diesel under public-private partnership (PPP-mode) to provide travel facilities to the citizens.

These buses were available with us and it was only a matter of intentions, due to CNG crisis, one of the buses has been shifted on diesel as a test case in Lahore and now after the change of fuel system and the bus has been brought to Karachi, he told this to media here on Monday.

He said that covering a distance of 1200 kilometers, bus fares and routes have not been decided yet, details will be informed about soon. A public-private partnership mechanism should be made to bring these buses on the roads.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government is already in the process of improving the transport facilities for the citizens of Karachi.

Red and Pink buses have arrived in the city, now the KMC has decided to make the available buses functional while fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard.

He said that these buses will also be seen plying on the roads of Karachi soon, saying that strategy has been evolved to provide whatever resources are available and it would fully implemented because all these assets are owned by citizens. Opening closed and defunct institutions as well as making the vehicles, machinery and equipment available to public will bring good results in future and citizens will be able to get better and quality facilities, he said.

