Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till May 29, rental power project reference against PPPP Leader, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-II Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the matter.

During hearing, the judge said that he had to go to the Adial Jail for hearing of a case so this reference could not be heard today. He sought arguments from respondents till next date and adjourned the case.