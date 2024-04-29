Reference Against Pervaiz Ashraf Adjourned Till May 29
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:25 PM
An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till May 29, rental power project reference against PPPP Leader, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till May 29, rental power project reference against PPPP Leader, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
AC-II Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the matter.
During hearing, the judge said that he had to go to the Adial Jail for hearing of a case so this reference could not be heard today. He sought arguments from respondents till next date and adjourned the case.
Recent Stories
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor15 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202418 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 118 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers18 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities16 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers16 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents16 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate24 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard20 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday20 minutes ago
-
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection21 minutes ago