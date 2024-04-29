Open Menu

Reference Against Pervaiz Ashraf Adjourned Till May 29

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29

An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till May 29, rental power project reference against PPPP Leader, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till May 29, rental power project reference against PPPP Leader, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-II Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the matter.

During hearing, the judge said that he had to go to the Adial Jail for hearing of a case so this reference could not be heard today. He sought arguments from respondents till next date and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Jail Nasir May From Court

Recent Stories

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to ..

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..

15 minutes ago
 NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

18 minutes ago
 GCU to remain closed on May 1

GCU to remain closed on May 1

18 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations ag ..

Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers

18 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR ..

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions

18 minutes ago
 Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains pol ..

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%

20 minutes ago
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour ..

DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities

16 minutes ago
 'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, ..

'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village

16 minutes ago
 DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

16 minutes ago
 Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

16 minutes ago
 5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

16 minutes ago
 BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results o ..

BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan