DC Jhang Takes Action To Support Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM
Deputy Commissioner Jhang, Muhammad Umair, convened a meeting with representatives of farmers, alongside the presence of DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and other district administration officers on Monday
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang, Muhammad Umair, convened a meeting with representatives of farmers, alongside the presence of DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and other district administration officers on Monday.
As per details, the meeting aimed to address issues related to the exploitation of farmers and ensure proper procurement of wheat crops.
The officials assured the farmers of efforts to curb exploitation and committed to taking every possible step to purchase wheat crops directly from the growers.
Furthermore, the DC pledged to expedite the outstanding payments owed to sugarcane growers by sugar mills.
He announced plans for a high-level operation against middlemen during wheat procurement, emphasizing collaboration with farmers to combat exploitation.
The DC reiterated the administration's commitment to ending farmer exploitation, highlighting its significance in promoting the national economy.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 2937 seconds ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor38 seconds ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 20244 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 14 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers4 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities2 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents2 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate10 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard6 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection6 minutes ago