DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang, Muhammad Umair, convened a meeting with representatives of farmers, alongside the presence of DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and other district administration officers on Monday.

As per details, the meeting aimed to address issues related to the exploitation of farmers and ensure proper procurement of wheat crops.

The officials assured the farmers of efforts to curb exploitation and committed to taking every possible step to purchase wheat crops directly from the growers.

Furthermore, the DC pledged to expedite the outstanding payments owed to sugarcane growers by sugar mills.

He announced plans for a high-level operation against middlemen during wheat procurement, emphasizing collaboration with farmers to combat exploitation.

The DC reiterated the administration's commitment to ending farmer exploitation, highlighting its significance in promoting the national economy.

