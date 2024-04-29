Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers

Abbottabad police Monday have intensified their efforts to combat crime and apprehend individuals involved in illicit activities during past two days. Abbottabad police operation lead by District Police Chief Omar Tufail, conducted extensive search and strike operations resulting in recovery of arms, ammunition and arrests.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Abbottabad police Monday have intensified their efforts to combat crime and apprehend individuals involved in illicit activities during past two days. Abbottabad police operation lead by District Police Chief Omar Tufail, conducted extensive search and strike operations resulting in recovery of arms, ammunition and arrests.

During these operations, a substantial number of illegal drugs including 12 kilograms of Hashish, 3 kilograms of Heroin, 1000 grams of Ice drug and 90 bottles of alcohol were also seized were confiscated from various locations across the district.

Furthermore, police successfully confiscated weapons, including 3 Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 2 pistols, and 200 cartridges. Abbottabad police arrested five wanted criminals involved in various serious offenses during these operations.

District Police Chief Omar Tufail reiterated the department's commitment to tackling drug trafficking and criminal activities. Special instructions have been issued to prioritize the arrest of drug dealers and their facilitators, with the goal of restoring peace and security in the district.