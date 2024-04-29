Abbottabad Police Conducts Extensive Operations Against Criminals, Drug Dealers
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Abbottabad police Monday have intensified their efforts to combat crime and apprehend individuals involved in illicit activities during past two days. Abbottabad police operation lead by District Police Chief Omar Tufail, conducted extensive search and strike operations resulting in recovery of arms, ammunition and arrests.
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Abbottabad police Monday have intensified their efforts to combat crime and apprehend individuals involved in illicit activities during past two days. Abbottabad police operation lead by District Police Chief Omar Tufail, conducted extensive search and strike operations resulting in recovery of arms, ammunition and arrests.
During these operations, a substantial number of illegal drugs including 12 kilograms of Hashish, 3 kilograms of Heroin, 1000 grams of Ice drug and 90 bottles of alcohol were also seized were confiscated from various locations across the district.
Furthermore, police successfully confiscated weapons, including 3 Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 2 pistols, and 200 cartridges. Abbottabad police arrested five wanted criminals involved in various serious offenses during these operations.
District Police Chief Omar Tufail reiterated the department's commitment to tackling drug trafficking and criminal activities. Special instructions have been issued to prioritize the arrest of drug dealers and their facilitators, with the goal of restoring peace and security in the district.
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 298 minutes ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor8 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202411 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 112 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities10 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers10 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents10 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate17 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard14 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday14 minutes ago
-
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection14 minutes ago