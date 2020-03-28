Commissioner Sargodha takes notice of collecting relief fund by unregistered NGOs

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood Saturday took notice of collecting relief goods and funds for the needy by the unregistered NGOs without seeking permission from district administration and also directed to take action as per law against these institution and persons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood Saturday took notice of collecting relief goods and funds for the needy by the unregistered NGOs without seeking permission from district administration and also directed to take action as per law against these institution and persons.

She urged the philanthropists and welfare organization to seek prior permission from the district administration to provide ration to the deserving people.

The commissioner has also directed to ensure screening of prison inmates across the division and to keep the minimum number of accused in the police stations.

She expressed these views while addressing the Deputy Commissioners of all the four districts through a video link here. In the meeting, ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi was also present.

The commissioner directed to quarantine Tablighi people and those returning to their homes after completing 14 days in Quarantine center of DG Khan.

She emphasized the need to keep a close eye on goods transport and said that inter-sector smuggling of flour, wheat and mines should be strictly stopped.

The commissioner directed to pay special attention to the demand for flour, adding that the government had increased the quota of all flour mills by five percent.

She said chain supply of vegetables, fruit, pulses, ghee, sugar and all eatable items should be ensured uninterrupted. The commissioner also directed the Price control magistrate to continue operation against open shops on a daily basis, focusing exclusively on the price control mechanism and paying special attention to the stock.

Dr. Farah said that authority of walk in-interview has been entrusted to the Chief Executive Officer Health Authority forad hoc recruitment of doctors including paramedical staff in public hospitals.

The meeting was informed that Ranger had reached out to give assistance to police ti ensure the implementation of Section 144 imposed in Bhakkar and Khushab districts.