Commissioner seeks plan to activate filtration plants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has sought a plan in a week to run inactive water filtration plants in Sargodha.

He issued these directions in a briefing of Punjab Council of Research of Water Resources (PCRWR) in his office on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Superintending Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department, Director Development and other officers. It was informed that Sargodha city receives about 550 mm of rain annually and the rainwater can be harvested from various sources and used for agriculture and domestic use. It was further stated that adding rainwater to the groundwater through modern means can help bring up the saline water in areas where the groundwater is very low.

Under this project, water can be conserved by building wells in areas of the city where rainwater accumulates in large quantities. It was further informed that by keeping small tanks in government offices and educational institutions, rainwater can be used for vegetation and other similar purposes.

The briefing revealed that the cost of the project will be very low. The commissioner emphasized the need for the PCRWR to take steps to build such ponds at four different locations in the city on a trial basis. "If successful, its scope will be extended to more low-lying areas," he added.