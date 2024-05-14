Open Menu

Commissioner Seeks Plan To Activate Filtration Plants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner seeks plan to activate filtration plants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has sought a plan in a week to run inactive water filtration plants in Sargodha.

He issued these directions in a briefing of Punjab Council of Research of Water Resources (PCRWR) in his office on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Superintending Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department, Director Development and other officers. It was informed that Sargodha city receives about 550 mm of rain annually and the rainwater can be harvested from various sources and used for agriculture and domestic use. It was further stated that adding rainwater to the groundwater through modern means can help bring up the saline water in areas where the groundwater is very low.

Under this project, water can be conserved by building wells in areas of the city where rainwater accumulates in large quantities. It was further informed that by keeping small tanks in government offices and educational institutions, rainwater can be used for vegetation and other similar purposes.

The briefing revealed that the cost of the project will be very low. The commissioner emphasized the need for the PCRWR to take steps to build such ponds at four different locations in the city on a trial basis. "If successful, its scope will be extended to more low-lying areas," he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Sargodha From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

2 hours ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

3 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

3 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

6 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

17 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan