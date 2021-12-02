Commissioner visits remaining section of Detour Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday visited remaining three kilometer section of Detour Road and inspected construction work.

The commissioner was tasked by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan to remove hurdles in construction of Detour Road.

Peshawar Development Authority has started work on the remaining portion of the road under the supervision of commissioner Peshawar.

The road would serve as an alternate route to heavy traffic for entering Hayatabad Industrial Estate. It would also reduce traffic load on roads of Hayatabad residential area.