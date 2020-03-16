UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Competitive Exam For Post Of Naib Tehsildar Postponed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

Competitive exam for post of Naib Tehsildar postponed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Monday notified postponement of the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled to be held w.e.f. March 16 to March 20 in the public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Monday notified postponement of the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled to be held w.e.f. March 16 to March 20 in the public interest.

A press release issued here said that the decision has been taken as precautionary measures in view of the Corona virus pandemic.

Related Topics

March KPPSC Post

Recent Stories

Mehran University management initiates measures fo ..

1 minute ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues decree to re-brand Ajman D ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University announces campuses closure

1 minute ago

Geneva limits gatherings to five in virus shutdown ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Capital to Limit Travel to Other Cities ..

2 minutes ago

HRCP pays tribute to Dr Mubashir Hasan

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.