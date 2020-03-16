Competitive exam for post of Naib Tehsildar postponed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Monday notified postponement of the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled to be held w.e.f. March 16 to March 20 in the public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Monday notified postponement of the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled to be held w.e.f. March 16 to March 20 in the public interest.

A press release issued here said that the decision has been taken as precautionary measures in view of the Corona virus pandemic.