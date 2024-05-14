Open Menu

Construction Of District Education Authority Building To Be Completed In June: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Construction of district education authority building to be completed in June: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Tuesday that construction of multi-storey

building of District Education Authority Sialkot would be completed in June at a cost of Rs 1.2 million.

He stated this while visiting the district education complex and reviewing the pace of work of the

new building.

He directed the officers concerned to speed up the construction work for ensuring the completion

of the project within the stipulated period. CEO Education Javed Iqbal Babar and officials of local

officials and contractors were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected the offices of Education Complex

and checked the attendance of staff.

He also visited the examination centre established under the board of Intermediate & Secondary

Education (BISE) in Govt Jamia High school and reviewed the examination process in detail.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the police control room where DPO Sialkot Hassan Iqbal

briefed him about the installation of close circuit security cameras of the city.

