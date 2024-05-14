Construction Of District Education Authority Building To Be Completed In June: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Tuesday that construction of multi-storey
building of District Education Authority Sialkot would be completed in June at a cost of Rs 1.2 million.
He stated this while visiting the district education complex and reviewing the pace of work of the
new building.
He directed the officers concerned to speed up the construction work for ensuring the completion
of the project within the stipulated period. CEO Education Javed Iqbal Babar and officials of local
officials and contractors were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected the offices of Education Complex
and checked the attendance of staff.
He also visited the examination centre established under the board of Intermediate & Secondary
Education (BISE) in Govt Jamia High school and reviewed the examination process in detail.
The Deputy Commissioner also visited the police control room where DPO Sialkot Hassan Iqbal
briefed him about the installation of close circuit security cameras of the city.
