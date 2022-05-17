UrduPoint.com

Consultative Workshop On Easy Access To Justice Held To Explore Institutional Linkages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Consultative workshop on Easy Access to Justice held to explore institutional linkages

The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) organised an awareness workshop titled 'Easy access to Justice' here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) organised an awareness workshop titled 'Easy access to Justice' here on Tuesday.

The workshop provided a platform to the relevant stakeholders. The aim of LAJA is to provide legal support to the vulnerable sectors of our society who cannot afford legal representation at their own.

Speaking on the occasion, federal ombudsperson remarked that other authorities and organisations were also working to provide access to justice to avoid duplication of the work. The ombudsperson suggested that we should be collaborating with each other.

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) congratulated the Director General Dr. Raheem Awan on the establishment of the authority and highlighted some serious social issues and insisted to work in a collaborative manner to ensure access to justice to the vulnerable and marginalised groups of the society.

Riaz Fatiana, Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) also commended the establishment of Legal Aid & Justice Authority and remarked that the authority had the huge responsibility to ensure delivery of justice and today's seminar was very important in developing institutional linkages.

Secretary MOHR Afzal Lateef, DG LAJA Dr. Raheem Awan, Chairperson NCRC Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Ch. Shafiq Executive Director (PCHR), Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson and Sven Ruesch, First Secretary Delegation of the EU were also present.

