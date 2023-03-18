UrduPoint.com

Consultative Workshop On Peshawar's Prosperity Five Year Plan Held

Published March 18, 2023

Consultative workshop on Peshawar's Prosperity five year Plan held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :A consultative workshop on Peshawar Prosperity five Years Plan was organized with the objective to holding discussion on economic development of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunwa.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the workshop was organized by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) here at a local hotel.

The SMEDA and CGPA are jointly developing Peshawar Prosperity Plan under the project "Mobilizing Economic Reformers to Keep Critical Civic Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Stakeholders from industries, academia, civil society and government departments participated in the workshop.

During the workshop, tangible projects and interventions were suggested for the development of SME sector in the province.

It was also agreed that a comprehensive report on Peshawar prosperity plan will be developed in light of these suggestions and be shared with concerned departments for further implementation.

It merits mention here that Peshawar Prosperity five Years Plan (PP5P) aims at developing actionable and realistic targets for the five years which can contribute to improving business ecosystem in Peshawar.

Ten thematic areas have been identified for PP5P through intense stakeholders' engagement through Public Private Dialogues (PPDs).

These thematic areas included Entrepreneurship Development, Availability of Adequate Industrial Infrastructure, Improving Awareness Regarding Relevant Laws, Rules and Regulations, Simplified Laws, Rules and Regulation,.Marketing and Linkages Development, Capacity Building of SMEs,.Easy access to Finance,.Ease in Licensing, NOCs, Registrations, Documentation, Introduction of Modern Technology, Technical and Vocational Skill and Improving Business Ecosystem for Women Entrepreneurs.

Improvement in the above 10 areas can bring tangible results in improving the overall business ecosystem and can help improve the economic development, adds the press release.

For the development of the PP5P, action planning method of the technology of participation will be utilized.

The method requires systematic and methodological involvement of the stakeholders not only in the planning stages, but also in the implementation stages. The key milestones need to be identified by the stakeholders themselves.

PP5P is expected to contribute to the economic development of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through providing a roadmap for key interventions for governments, private enterprises and development partners.

