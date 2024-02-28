Open Menu

Consumer Court Haripur Decided 891 Cases During Year 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Consumer court Haripur decided 891 cases during year 2023

The Consumer Court Haripur has been instrumental in delivering prompt and cost-effective justice to the public, with 891 cases decided during the year 2023

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Consumer Court Haripur has been instrumental in delivering prompt and cost-effective justice to the public, with 891 cases decided during the year 2023.

According to the report issued by the Registrar of Consumer Court in Haripur, since the inception of the District Consumer/Commercial Disputes Court on October 12, 2015, up to February 15, 2024, a total of 3451 complaints were lodged, out of which 3274 cases were decided, while Rs. 15,46,000 rupees fines were imposed as penalties for various offenses.

In 2023, the court received 867 applications, whereas continuing into January 2024, the court addressed 236 unresolved complaints carried over from previous years along with 59 new complaints that month.

In January 2024 alone, resolutions were provided for 79 cases.

Largely, complaints received by the Consumer Court pertained to grievances against the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) and issues of public interest.

The Registrar of the Consumer Court stressed that the main purpose of setting up the district Consumer/Commercial Disputes Court was to guarantee quick and affordable justice for consumers.

He said individuals seeking redress for breaches of consumer rights should approach the court, where focused efforts are made to deliver swift and fair justice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Haripur January February October 2015 From PESCO Court

Recent Stories

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

2 minutes ago
 Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina ..

Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..

2 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

2 minutes ago
 Textile unit fined for polluting environment

Textile unit fined for polluting environment

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police announce no road closures during PS ..

Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9

10 minutes ago
 NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

10 minutes ago
Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar ar ..

Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar areas: DC

2 minutes ago
 PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

25 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: ..

Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

21 minutes ago
 Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

21 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance securi ..

IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures

21 minutes ago
 Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan