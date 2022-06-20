Contingency Plan: NDMA instructs relevant sectors to remain alert for expected rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A series of torrential rains will be started in the country from Monday to Wednesday as the NDMA issued instructions to the concerned agencies to remain alert.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA)'s spokesman, as per the latest advisory issued by the Meteorological Department, a series of torrential rains with strong winds and thundershowers will begin in the upper and central parts of the country from Monday 20 to Wednesday 22 June.

Due to this series of heavy rains, landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in addition to floods in most parts of the country, and low-lying areas were in danger of flooding.

In view of this situation, the NDMA has directed all concerned Federal, provincial ministries, their subordinate agencies including Press Information Department, Provincial, Gilgit-Baltistan, State and District Disaster Management Authorities to deal with any emergency situation and issued instructions to take timely and precautionary measures to ensure that any expected loss of life and property is avoided.

Instructions were issued to PDMA and other sectors to liaise with all concerned agencies to ensure pre-availability of de-watering pumps for emergency machinery and staff including low lying areas to deter flooding in residential areas due to weather.

Timely steps can be taken to deal with and block roads, he noted.